Deion Sanders explains why he handed over offensive play-calling duties to Pat Shurmur

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes made some headlines prior to the Oregon State game when it was reported that Pat Shurmur would call offensive plays instead of coordinator Sean Lewis.

Shurmur has a lengthy resume, but the decision was made even more head-scratching when the Buffs struggled offensively against Oregon State on Saturday. The Buffs had just 238 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked four times in the game, and the rushing attack remained nonexistent.

All in all, it was another disappointing offensive performance. After the game, Coach Prime was asked about his decision to give Shurmur an increased role:

“We’re not going to demean Sean Lewis,” Deion Sanders said. “We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to take the tone. Sean is a good man. I think he’s a good playcaller. We just needed change at the time. We just needed to try something else at the time. And that’s what we did. I don’t look back on it. I don’t second-guess myself whatsoever because there’s more to it than what you may know. Let’s just trust the process.”

The offense has taken a giant step back, and this performance was not encouraging one bit. The Buffs have now lost three in a row and five of their last six games with the Arizona Wildcats now coming to town.

If the offense doesn’t improve soon, who knows what changes will happen next?

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire