An offensive tackle from Louisiana selected by Cowboys in seventh round of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys selected offensive tackle Nathan Thomas from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with their seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft on Saturday.

NATHAN THOMAS





School: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Round: 7, pick 233

Height:6-5 Weight: 334

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

What you should know about him: Thomas is friends with O’Cyrus Torrence, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who he has leaned on for advice as he prepared for the NFL Draft.

How he fits on Cowboys: Thomas provides more depth for a Cowboys offensive line that still has to replace Tyron Smith who departed in free agency to the New York Jets.