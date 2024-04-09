Deebo Samuel reacts to South Carolina winning national championship over Iowa

On Sunday, the South Carolina Gamecocks completed the perfect season with a win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the women’s college basketball national championship.

Following their historic win, South Carolina alum and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took to Twitter to celebrate the national championship.

Along with sharing gifs and praise for South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, Samuel also sent a message to his teammate and former Iowa tight end George Kittle.

Via @19problemz on Twitter:

Letssss gooooo — Deebo (@19problemz) April 7, 2024

Before the game, Samuel revealed he had a bet with Kittle. According to Samuel, the loser will have to a wear a jersey of the winning team to a game next season, meaning Kittle will have to wear a South Carolina jersey to game.

@gkittle46 week 1 outfit gone be so clean on you!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) April 7, 2024

Behind double-figure scoring numbers from four different players, including Kamila Cardoso and freshman Tessa Johnson, the Gamecocks were able to hold off Caitlin Clark on the way to an 87-75 win in the national championship on Sunday afternoon.

With a win in the national championship, South Carolina completed the perfect season at 38-0.

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire