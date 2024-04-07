Dawn Staley applauded by Barack Obama, LeBron James, others after South Carolina's 3rd title win

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was doubled over with emotion following the Gamecocks' 87-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's national championship.

It was a storybook win to beat tough odds, as South Carolina became the 10th Division I team to complete a full season without a single loss (38-0). The Gamecocks also made history as the first team since at least 2000 to win a title without a single returning starter, according to ESPN.

Recovering from her tears, Staley expressed gratitude to Iowa's superstar for the excitement she brought to the game all season.

"I wanna personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport, she carried a heavy load, when she's the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft she's gonna lift that league up as well," Staley said. "So Caitlin if you're out there you are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you."

While Staley offered praise and recognition throughout her postgame comments, she and her players drew the same sentiments from major figures in the sports world and beyond.

Former and current athletes laud Staley, South Carolina

Staley has now won two championships in three years for South Carolina, leading the team to a 109-3 record over that span. She has three national titles as a coach but she also racked up plenty of accolades as a player. From her two national player of the year awards at Virginia, to her three Olympic gold medals and six WNBA All-Star appearances, Staley is continuing to change women's basketball.

Protect Dawn Staley AT ALL COST!! No if, ands or buts! 🔒🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 7, 2024

Man!! @dawnstaley is the 🐐! I fricking love her. South Carolina was the best team start to finish. Nothing but respect for this run. This year was amazing for Women’s hoops in so many ways! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 7, 2024

Congrats to South Carolina and Coach @dawnstaley!

It is so special seeing Women’s Sports continue to grow and Dominate! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 7, 2024

Staley is the first Black coach in Division I college basketball to finish a season undefeated. Angel Reese, incoming WNBA star out of LSU, expressed excitement and gratitude following Staley's most recent accomplishment.

Such a great season for WBB! Congrats SC!! Excited for what’s next & continuing to come for WBB! 🔥 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 7, 2024

I’m sooo happy for @dawnstaley!! As a black woman, I admire what you’ve done! You always checked on me & always loved me like your own! ❤️ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 7, 2024

Kamilla Cardoso was dominate all tournament, and this was her best stretch yet finishing with 15 points, 17 rebounds and 3 blocks in today’s victory. The freshman showed great composure and also had a big impact on the game! Milaysia Fuiwiley was making passes and plays all game… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 7, 2024

South Carolina doesn’t win without Freshman Tessa Johnson balling like a veteran. 19 points, 50% from 3. The moment wasn’t too big for her. pic.twitter.com/tXE0hAy183 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 7, 2024

Star South Carolina alums celebrate

Sunday's win came in an emotionally charged rematch for South Carolina. The Gamecocks, highlighted by reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, were eliminated from last year's Final Four by Clark and the Hawkeyes. Boston was able to experience the completion of the Gamecocks' revenge tour in person, supporting Staley as she cried postgame.

South Carolina and the 1991 Tennessee Lady Volunteers are the only teams to claim victory in the national title game against the team that eliminated them from the previous women's NCAA tournament.

This is happiness. This is LOVE. THIS IS GOD. THIS IS THE GAMECOCKS 💗 happy tears pic.twitter.com/sg7ehNrKhU — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 7, 2024

Under Staley, A'ja Wilson led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA championship in 2017. She went on to become a two-time WNBA champion and MVP with the Las Vegas Aces.

Dawnnie crying ??? 🥹🥹 yes ma’am!!!! Happy tears ! 1 of 1!! A dawg!!! Congrats @GamecockWBB !! — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 7, 2024

When’s the parade ? 👀 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 7, 2024

Other congratulatory messages for the Gamecocks

Undefeated. Undisputed. Congratulations to Coach Dawn Staley and the entire @GamecockWBB team on your 2024 National Championship.



I can’t wait to see you again — this time, celebrating at the White House. pic.twitter.com/i3nPKlXfb7 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 7, 2024

Congrats to @GamecockWBB & @dawnstaley for a fabulous yr .Going 38-0 vs top competition is really SPECIAL .Beat a really good @IowaWBB team starring All World @CaitlinClark22 87-75 for the @MarchMadnessWBB title I tip my hat to the talented well coached 2024 NATIONAL CHAMPS! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 7, 2024

Shining in Garnet and Black tonight in honor of the @GamecockWBB National Championship pic.twitter.com/mKFRIbI6Sa — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 7, 2024

Congrats to @GamecockWBB and Coach @DawnStaley on a perfect season and their third title! It's been an incredible year for women's basketball, and this team was so disciplined and talented. Well deserved. https://t.co/df5oWdl5a7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2024

Congrats to the Gucci and Louis Vuitton Dawn and the lady Gamecocks of South Carolina!!!! That was motivating and unforgettable. Thank you. That was beyond deserved, it was earned. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 7, 2024