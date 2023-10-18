Deebo gets last word in Gardner-Johnson feud with savage comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

C.J. Gardner-Johnson might want to sit the rest of this one out.

After exchanging not-so-pleasantries with Deebo Samuel over the last few days, the Detroit Lions safety was on the receiving end of an epic -- and hopefully final -- burn from the 49ers wide receiver on Wednesday's episode of the "Up & Adams" show.

"It just sounds like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money, and nobody knows who he is," Samuel told host Kay Adams in response to Gardner-Johnson's recent Instagram livestream, where he claimed Samuel is a glorified running back who can't run routes.

"He just sound like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money and no one knows who he is" 😳



Deebo Samuel on C. J. Gardner-Johnson@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/WfXgTDpMD4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 18, 2023

To recap, Gardner-Johnson on Sunday criticized Samuel's actions during the 49ers' pregame scuffle with the Cleveland Browns. Samuel responded by posting a video of Gardner-Johnson getting slapped in the facemask by another player during his time with the New Orleans Saints, warning the defensive back to "stop playing" before it happens again.

After Samuel posted another series of messages for Gardner-Johnson on social media, the Lions defender took to Instagram and began to stream his thoughts.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also was an "Up & Adams" guest Wednesday, agreed with Samuel's take on the beef.

"You don't be doing that if people know who you are," Gronkowski laughed.

Samuel's bag came by way of the three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with over $58 million in guaranteed money he signed last summer. The contract includes rushing incentives for the versatile "wide back" -- and rewarded him for his All-Pro season in 2021.

Gardner-Johnson's Lions and Samuel's 49ers won't face off in the regular season, but as two of the NFC's top teams, they very well could meet in the playoffs. And the 49ers Faithful can rest assured Samuel will be ready to show his new foe exactly how good he is at running routes.

