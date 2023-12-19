Deebo drops perfect one-liner after Eagles' MNF loss to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers might have put their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles behind them, but that doesn't mean they won't enjoy watching their NFC foes crumble.

That's exactly what the 49ers' star "wide back" did Monday night when the Eagles collapsed in the final seconds of their prime-time game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

"It was good to see them lose, of course," Samuel said Tuesday morning on the "Up & Adams Show."

Drew Lock and Seattle stunned Philadelphia 20-17 on Monday Night Football when Lock led a 92-yard, game-winning drive in the final minutes that resulted in a 29-yard touchdown to Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith Njigba.

"As a receiver, that's a hard ball to track right there," Samuel said. "And it's raining. All hands. That's a grab. Also, that was a dime by Drew for sure. ... that was a good game."

The Seahawks improved to 7-7 on the season while the Eagles dropped their third straight and fell to 10-4.

While Philadelphia is in a funk, San Francisco has won six straight and secured the NFC West title following its 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

But aside from the 49ers' hot streak -- and their rival's recent slump -- Samuel knows all the 49ers should be focused on is winning games every week and ultimately reaching their goal of returning to the Super Bowl and bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.

"As the show goes on, we just got to continue to handle our end and do what we've been doing and continue to stack these wins," Samuel said. "And we'll be right where we want to be."

