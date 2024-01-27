Deebo drops perfect one-liner about Gardner-Johnson feud originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After exchanging words on social media early on in the 2023 NFL season, Deebo Samuel and Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have an opportunity to settle their beef on the field when San Francisco hosts Detroit in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The feud ramped up when Gardner-Johnson stated on an Instagram Live that Samuel is a glorified running back who can't run routes, to which the 49ers star clapped back during an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, saying, "It just sounds like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money, and nobody knows who he is," in response to the Lions defensive back's comments.

However, as Sunday's clash inches closer, Samuel revealed that he isn't concerned about Gardner-Johnson as the two prepare to take the field against one another with a trip to Super Bowl LVIII on the line.

"I pay that no mind," Samuel told reporters on Friday. "He just gotta come in and strap it up."

Deebo on his emotions facing off against Lions safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson 👀 pic.twitter.com/rf1l5D6F0U — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 26, 2024

Lions coach Dan Campbell echoed a similar sentiment in speaking to reporters, revealing his confidence in Gardner-Johnson's ability to prevent personal vendettas from negatively impacting the team.

"No personal fouls and that's all you got to say," Campbell told reporters. "He's good; he knows how to toe the line without crossing it.

After exiting San Francisco's divisional-round playoff win over the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, Samuel is officially off the 49ers' injury report and cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with Gardner-Johnson and the Lions.

It will also mark the second consecutive year that Samuel and Gardner-Johnson have faced off in an NFC title game after the former spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whoever emerges victorious on Sunday will have the upper hand in trash talk should the pair engage in any further banter in the future.



