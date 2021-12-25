Dear Santa: Five items on LSU fan’s Christmas list

The staff here at LSU Tigers Wire would like to wish each and every one of our readers a very happy holiday.

This holiday season there are plenty of items that the fanbase is wishing for this year. For starters, the rest of Brian Kelly’s staff to be announced. Once that is checked off the to-do list, the focus will shift to finalizing their 2022 transition class under the first-year head coach.

In just over a week the final game of the season for the Bayou Bengals will be played in Houston, Texas. The Kansas State Wildcats of the Big 12 Conference will battle with LSU on Jan. 4. A win would secure the team a winning record. A loss would give them their first losing season since 1999.

We broke down five items that fans are wishing for:

Kayshon Boutte stays in Baton Rouge

With speculation swirling around the LSU Tigers’ top weapon on offense, fans want the former five-star signee to say in Baton Rouge. With the new coaching staff on its way to Death Valley, it would be the best gift if he chose to stay for one more year with a new offense and the return of Myles Brennan.

Can a quarterback step up?

The LSU Tigers are waiting to find out if Garrett Nussmeir will receive his waiver for the Texas Bowl. The best gift would be that he is able to play in the game and maintain his redshirt. The Brad Davis-led Tigers wouldn’t have to rely on a walk-on quarterback if that were the case. There is also the longshot of Myles Brennan playing but either way they need a quarterback.

Harold Perkins' commitment

One of the top remaining recruits for the 2022 class is Harold Perkins. He is down to his final three teams with LSU joining both Texas and Texas A&M. With all signs pointing towards the Aggies, it would be a Christmas miracle to land Perkins but they sure could use him.

Jacoby Mathews decides to stay home

The top remaining in-state product is set to make his decision on Jan. 2, the Tigers could use him in this class and on the field. The team did sign another safety in Jordan Allen of Lafayette Christian Academy but Mathews is on another level. Brian Kelly needs to find a way to reel him in.

LSU Tigers and Kansas State able to play their bowl game

We have already seen the impact of COVID-19 during bowl season. The Hawaii Bowl was called off 24 hours away from kickoff and Rutgers replaced Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. One final Christmas wish would be able to play the game on Jan. 4 in Houston, Texas.

