With new deal, Chiefs’ Andy Reid has chance to set record for coaching wins

Shortly before the Chiefs won their last two Super Bowls, there had been rumors that coach Andy Reid was thinking about stepping away from the NFL.

The retirement talk was false, and it’s not likely something we’ll hear about in 2025.

That’s because Reid, general manager Brett Veach and president Mark Donovan all signed contract extensions, the Chiefs announced Monday. Reid and Veach inked deals that will keep them with the Chiefs through 2029, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Reid, 66, has a chance to become the NFL’s all-time leader in coaching wins by the time this contract expires. Here’s a closer look at Reid’s path to the top of the list.

Regular season

Former Dolphins/Colts coach Don Shula has the most regular-season victories in NFL history with 328, per Pro Football Reference. George Halas is second at 318, followed by Bill Belichick (302) and Reid (258).

Reid is 70 victories behind Shula, which means the Chiefs would have to win an average of 11.8 games a season to surpass Shula by the end of Reid’s new deal. Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have averaged 12.5 victories per season.

If the Chiefs maintain that pace over the next six seasons, Reid would have 333 career regular-season victories. And he’d be No. 1 in NFL history.

Regular season and playoffs

There are two 347 Grille by Don Shula restaurants in Florida, and the number reflects the combined coaching victories by Shula in the regular season and the postseason.

That’s the most in NFL history. Belichick (333) is second, followed by Halas (324) and Reid (284). That means Reid is 63 victories behind Shula. If the Chiefs average 11 victories in the regular season and postseason over the next six seasons, Reid would be No. 1 all-time for total victories by an NFL coach.

Postseason success

Once upon a time, some NFL fans and pundits saw Reid as being unable to find success in the postseason.

Now he is tied for the third-most Super Bowl victories by a coach with three. Belichick is first (six) and Chuck Noll is second (four).

Reid has won five conference championship games, which is tied for third-most with Tom Landry. Only Belichick (nine) and Shula (six) have more.

There are a pair of other noteworthy accomplishments for Reid. He has 26 career playoff victories, which is the second-most all-time behind Belichick (31). Also, Reid has guided a team to the playoffs 19 times, which is tied for the most with Belichick and Shula.