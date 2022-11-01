De'Aaron Fox ruled out of Kings-Hornets game with right knee soreness

Fox ruled out of Kings' game in Charlotte with knee soreness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

De'Aaron Fox was forced to leave the Kings' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Spectrum Center with right knee soreness.

The Kings ruled Fox out as the second half was beginning.

Fox's injury occurred as the second quarter was getting underway. He drew a charge and immediately grabbed his right knee. He managed to play through the pain for several more minutes, but eventually, he had to go to the locker room for evaluation.

Fox finished the game with eight points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, 1-of-3 from behind the 3-point line and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. He dished out one assist and had three turnovers.

The 24-year-old is playing some of the best basketball of his NBA career, as he entered Monday's game averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in five games.

Davion Mitchell replaced Fox in the starting lineup to begin the second half.

The Kings' next game is Wednesday in Miami against the Heat.