DE Darius Robinson, possible first rounder, says NFL combine set up 'is unacceptable'

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson expressed frustration with the way that the bench press set up was done at the NFL scouting combine. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Darius Robinson came away from his bench press session at the NFL scouting combine less than pleased.

The Missouri defensive end finished with 21 bench press reps to tie him for eighth among EDGE rushers in Indianapolis this week. Robinson was 10 short of Florida State's Jared Verse.

But coming in second simply didn't sit right with Robinson, and he made it known on social media after draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah posted the totals.

"This is not an accurate reflection of my bench press, the set up at the combine is unacceptable!" Robinson said on X. "The rack and bar is uneven with the J-Hooks, and the bench moves with the carpet floor! I will be doing this again at my pro day March 22nd!"

Ouch.

Days after actual NFL players took their respective teams to task in the second-annual NFLPA report cards, now prospective players are letting the league know their set up isn't up to snuff.

Robinson, who is considered a possible late first rounder or early Day 2 pick for the 2024 NFL Draft, was a sixth-year senior for the Tigers. In his final season, he recorded a career high in tackles (43), tackles for loss (14) and sacks (8.5) in 12 games.