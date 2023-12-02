Dayshaun Burnett has a top five that includes Rutgers football
Four-star linebacker Dayshaun Burnett has Rutgers football in his top five. Burnett is one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation.
At 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, Burnett plays his high school football at Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania). He is a class of 2025 prospect.
He is ranked a four-star according to ESPN and 247Sports. ESPN ranks him as the seventh-best linebacker prospect in the nation and the ninth-best overall prospect in Pennsylvania regardless of position.
His top five were unveiled on Friday and includes the following five programs: West Virginia, Kentucky, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.
He also held Power Five offers from Duke, Michigan and Michigan State among others.
Blessed to announce my Official Top 5 colleges💯. Where’s home? @ImaniCAFootball @Chise89 @Evolve2tenths @210ths @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @tyler_calvaruso @EdOBrienCFB @wpialsportsnews @PaFootballNews here’s where I talk about it👇🏾https://t.co/A7n3sJRnji pic.twitter.com/BSUI50K1AW
— Dayshaun Burnett ( LB/ATH ) (@dburnett_10) December 2, 2023
This past season was a strong step forward for Rutgers football under head coach Greg Schiano. In going 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten), Rutgers is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014.
Rutgers currently has one commit in the 2025 recruiting class, quarterback Sean Ashenfelder from Florida.