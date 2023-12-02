Dayshaun Burnett has a top five that includes Rutgers football

Four-star linebacker Dayshaun Burnett has Rutgers football in his top five. Burnett is one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation.

At 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, Burnett plays his high school football at Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania). He is a class of 2025 prospect.

He is ranked a four-star according to ESPN and 247Sports. ESPN ranks him as the seventh-best linebacker prospect in the nation and the ninth-best overall prospect in Pennsylvania regardless of position.

His top five were unveiled on Friday and includes the following five programs: West Virginia, Kentucky, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

He also held Power Five offers from Duke, Michigan and Michigan State among others.

This past season was a strong step forward for Rutgers football under head coach Greg Schiano. In going 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten), Rutgers is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014.

Rutgers currently has one commit in the 2025 recruiting class, quarterback Sean Ashenfelder from Florida.

