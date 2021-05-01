The Day Three “mini mock”

So we are almost at the end.

I thought for a moment of sitting down and doing an entire Day Three mock draft, working through each selection for the final four rounds. But then the stark force of reality set in, and I realized that if I wanted to remain — somewhat — sane then scaling that back would make sense.

So instead of a full Day Three mock draft what I have put together is a “mini mock” for the final day of the 2021 draft. Ten players, ten spots, most of which are in the fourth round. Here are ten pairings of player and team that I expect to see unfold as Saturday develops.

Carolina Panthers: Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest (Selection 109)

(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Thanks to the moves already made this off-season, the Carolina Panthers enter the third day of the 2021 NFL draft with Sam Darnold the expected starter and last year's QB1 Teddy Bridgewater out in Denver with the Broncos. Given these moves, there is room for a developmental option behind Darnold. Jamie Newman might be the perfect player for the Panthers in that category. After putting together some impressive film for Wake Forest in 2019 he transferred to Georgia, before deciding to opt-out. He flashed his athleticism and arm talent down in Mobile during the Senior Bowl and working under Joe Brady could be the ideal situation for him to develop.

Detroit Lions: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU (Selection 112)

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

LSU's Jabril Cox is still available as the third day of the draft beckons, and given his coverage skills you would think that a team might add him early as Saturday begins. One team that could be in striking distance is the Detroit Lions, who added Penei Sewell at the top of the draft and then made some additions to the defensive line with Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeil. Adding Cox and his ability to impact the passing game is a great ddition to the defensive unit.

New York Giants: Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida (Selection 116)

(Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants have made a number of smart additions this draft cycle, including Kadarius Toney on offense and Azeez Ojulari and Aaron Robinson on defense. But they have yet to address the offensive line, which still remains a bit of a question mark. Yes Andrew Thomas looked better down the stretch last year, Matt Peart was a solid option for a third-round pick, and they return Nate Solder after he opted-out of the 2020 season, but adding to this unit would be a smart investment. Watching Stone Forsythe against Ojulari and you might think you are watching a future first-round selection, If he remains on the board when Big Blue is again on the clock, Dave Gettleman will likely pounce and try and develop that raw talent.

New England Patriots: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas (Selection 120)

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

After drafting the quarterback in the first round the New England Patriots reverted to their classic form in the second and third rounds, adding to the defensive front with Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins. Wide receiver remains a need, particularly in the slot with the retirement of Julian Edelman. The shifty and electric Jaelon Darden could be the perfect player to step into that crucial role in New England's offense. Darden thrived on routes to all levels of the field, but his change-of-direction skills are perfect for the option routes in New England's playbook.

Seattle Seahawks: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina (Selection 129)

The Seattle Seahawks enter the third day of the NFL draft with just two picks to work with, and since they used their only day two selection on a wide receiver (D'Wayne Eskridge from Western Michigan) you have to believe that cornerback is a potential pick for them when they are first on the clock in the fourth round. Israel Mukuamu might perfectly fit the mold of a traditional Seattle cornerback. Long with an impressive wingspan, Mukuamu has the frame and ability to be disruptive at the catch point. Given their needs in the secondary, and the potential fit, this could be a perfect match.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (Selection 130)

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

After quarterback, tight end and safety were perhaps the two most-pressing needs for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sure, Urban Meyer and company addressed the big need at the top of the draft, adding quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But with the selection of running back Travis Etienne at 25 overall and then cornerback Tyson Campbell at 33 overall, those two positions remained needs as the second night unfolded. They added safety Andre Cisco from Syracuse in the third round, but tight end lingers as a need. The best option heading into the final day of the draft is Miami's Brevin Jordan, who flashed some impressive movement skills this past season for Miami. He tested poorly and might be viewed as more of an H-Back type in the NFL, which could explain why he is still available, but this is a good pairing of player and need.

New Orleans Saints: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (Selection 133)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The New Orleans Saints used their first three selections on the defensive side of the football, adding pass rusher Payton Turner, linebacker Pete Werner, and cornerback Paulson Adebo. But wide receiver remains a position the Saints should look to address, given the loss of Emmanuel Sanders in free agency. Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a great fit across Michael Thomas, with his ability in the short- and intermediate-areas of the field, his willingness to operate over the middle and his competitive toughness. He was one of my favorite players to study and could be a great addition to their offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa (Selection 137)

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon made some noise down at the Senior Bowl, and at one time he was in the mix for an early pick on Day Two of the draft. But he is still on the board as the third day approaches, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be an ideal landing spot. The defending Super Bowl Champions do not have a ton of needs -- as evidenced by the luxury selection of a developmental QB in Kyle Trask -- but adding youth to the defensive front is something they should strongly consider. If Nixon is still available, this could be a great landing spot.

Kansas City Chiefs: Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston (Selection 144)

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Imagine a player with Marquez Stevenson's speed in the middle of that Kansas City offense? There are questions about Stevenson's durability, as he has dealt with injuries each of the past few seasons. But his track-level speed would be downright dangerous in the Chiefs' offense. The receiver position is something of a long-term need in Kansas City, with contractual situations due to play out soon with Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. But with a few years until then, adding Stevenson and giving him time to complete his arsenal of routes would be a great long-term investment in the position with a potentially huge dividend.

New England Patriots: Ben Mason, FB, Michigan (Selection 242)

(Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Over at "The Scho Show," the New England Patriots podcast that I host at SB Nation, the run-up to the draft includes a "Mock Draft Monday" episode every week. Novel concept, I know. But in those installments I read out mock drafts submitted by listeners, and in what became a running gag it seemed that the overwhelming majority of submissions included Ben Mason, the Michigan fullback, at New England's selection in the seventh round. Eventually, I started referring to their selection at 242 as "the Ben Mason spot." So, it would make sense that I can see the Patriots drafting the fullback in that spot tomorrow night. Of course, New England does run a ton of 21 personnel with a fullback, so this is even a bit of a need for them.

