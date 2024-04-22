This Day in Kings History: April 21st

(KTXL) – On April 21st, 1951, the Rochester Royals won the NBA championship.

The franchise, which would eventually relocate to Cincinnati, Kansas City and then Sacramento, beat the New York Knicks in a Game 7 on this day 73 years ago.

The final score was 79-75.

Hall of Famer Arnie Risen scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds for Rochester, which won the first three games of that series but then lost three straight to need a seventh game.

There is a banner recognizing the 1951 NBA championship hanging from the rafters inside Golden 1 Center.

