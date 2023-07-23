On this day: Fred Roberts ‘drafted’; Gary Payton, Javonte Green born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the team lost power forward Fred Roberts in the 1988 NBA expansion draft, held to populate two new teams set to join the league that coming season, the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.

Technically speaking, the Heat drafted Roberts with the fifth overall pick of the expansion draft but immediately traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks for a collection of draft assets. Roberts himself had come to the team in a trade from the Utah Jazz (for the pick that would one day become current-day NBA head coach Billy Donovan), where he would play two seasons for the storied franchise in a reserve role.

Roberts would average 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and an assist per game while with the team.

(Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)

It is also the birthday of former Celtic wing Javonte Green. He was born in 1993 in Petersburg, Virginia, and would play his college ball not far away at Radford.

Going undrafted out of college, the future Celtic would play overseas before joining Boston for parts of two seasons between 2019 and 2021. Green put up 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest with the Celtics.

(AP Photo/Gregory Smith)

Former Celtic guard Gary Payton shares the birthday with him, turning 52 today.

Born in 1968 in Oakland, California, Payton would attend Oregon State for his NCAA ball before being drafted second overall in the 1990 NBA draft by the Seattle Supersonics.

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Californian would play for that team, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Lakers before joining the Celtics with Rick Fox in a deal for Chucky Atkins, Jumaine Jones, and Chris Mihm from Los Angeles.

He would play just one season for Boston, averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 boards, and 6.1 assists per contest, and would leave the team in another trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Tom Gugliotta, Michael Stewart, and draft assets for Antoine Walker.

Finally, today is also the day we lost guard Jerry Kelly in 1996. Born in New York City in 1918, the Marshall product joined the Celtics in their inaugural season of 1946-47 for 43 games.

He averaged 6 points per game across that stretch — rest in peace.

