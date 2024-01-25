Ugly season gets even worse as Arkansas basketball gets blown out by Ole Miss

A confounding downward spiral continued for Arkansas basketball Wednesday night, as the Razorbacks suffered another blowout loss in the SEC.

Ole Miss (16-3, 3-3 SEC) cruised past Arkansas (10-9, 1-5) 77-51, dropping the Hogs to 0-3 in true road games. Even worse, all five losses in the SEC have come by double figures.

Wednesday marked the second-straight game where Arkansas never led. The Razorbacks' hopes of making the NCAA Tournament are hanging by a thread. No SEC team has qualified for March Madness with more than 10 conference losses since the league went to an 18-game schedule.

Here are three observations from the Arkansas loss to Ole Miss.

Jan 24, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham (11) and Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) battle for a loose ball during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Extra possessions doom Arkansas basketball

Ole Miss attempted 10 more shots than the Hogs in the first half. That disparity was built off 10 Arkansas turnovers and helped the Rebels build a 12-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, Ole Miss grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and took five more shots. Given their struggles all season, the Hogs can't afford to give away so many extra possessions against quality opposition.

The entire Arkansas offense was a jumbled mess right from the start. There were passes thrown to vacant spaces on the court and unorganized offensive sets that turned into easy buckets for Ole Miss. The Hogs shot 33.3% from the field and the Rebels finished with 22 points off 14 Arkansas turnovers. Khalif Battle led the visitors with 11 points.

Devonte Davis and Trevon Brazile, two returners who were supposed to lead this year's Razorbacks, combined for just three points. Brazile didn't play in the second half due to a knee injury, but his underwhelming season continued across the first 20 minutes.

No Tramon Mark, and no continuity for the rotation

The ESPN broadcast team reported that Mark missed Wednesday's game due to migraines. The Houston transfer has been Arkansas' most consistent player all season, and his presence was dearly missed against the Rebels.

With Mark out, Arkansas rolled out a starting lineup of Khalif Battle, Keyon Menifield, Devonte Davis, Denijay Harris and Chandler Lawson. That group hadn't played a single minute together all season.

There was zero familiarity with the rotations throughout the night, with Arkansas playing four point guards and Jalen Graham at one point. Eric Musselman, desperately searching for a lineup that might flip the switch, went nine-deep into his bench before the first media timeout.

The Hogs were supposed to have one of the deepest teams in the SEC coming into the season, but with Mark out Wednesday, it felt like there wasn't a single player who deserved prolonged playing time.

Hogs have no answer for Ole Miss backcourt

Arkansas threw various defenders at Matthew Murrell and Jaylen Murray Wednesday night, but the veteran guards solved every problem.

Murray had a game-high 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Murrell scored 18 points, with 12 coming in the first half as Ole Miss built a sizable lead.

Allen Flanigan and Jae Brakefield also reached double-digit scoring. Arkansas' inability to defend the rim or the three-point line continued Wednesday night, and the Hogs are now one loss away from sitting .500 on the season.

No. 6 Kentucky comes to Bud Walton Arena Saturday evening.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball blown out by Ole Miss