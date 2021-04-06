Davon Godchaux explains why joining the Patriots was a ‘no-brainer’

Henry McKenna
·2 min read
The New England Patriots generated a huge amount of headlines for their free agency acquisitions on offense, with tight ends Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor. But there were a few defensive signings where New England spent big, with edge Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux joining the team.

Judon, who played on the franchise tag, is a well-known player with a Pro Bowl nod. His contract made sense. But Godchaux’s deal, at two years and $15 million (with $9 million guaranteed), was surprising. New England clearly felt he was a good fit. The feeling, apparently, is mutual.

“Of course, I felt like I had to weigh out all of my options, but it was a no-brainer for me because of the scheme,” Godchaux said after signing with the Patriots in March. “I’m familiar with the scheme from Brian Flores in Miami. So, it’s kind of the same scheme. I played this scheme in college too, so it was kind of a no-brainer for me. I feel like I fit best in this scheme. I thrived in this scheme. I can play in any scheme, but I felt this scheme best fit my skill-set. And being able to be coached by arguably the greatest coach of all-time, that was a no-brainer.”

Godchaux’s 2020 season ended early with a biceps injury — he finished the year with 16 tackles and one tackle for loss in five games. But it’s likely that Godchaux’s 2019 season charmed the Patriots. He logged 75 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits in 16 games. He will join Lawrence Guy, Henry Anderson, Deatrich Wise and Byron Cowart, among others, on the defensive line.

