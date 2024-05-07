Davies 'grateful' to make Rangers return
Rangers defender Ben Davies could be thrust into the Old Firm spotlight on Saturday after making his first appearance in five months in the weekend 4-1 win over Kilmarnock.
Davies, 28, replaced injured Leon Balogun for the start of the second half at Ibrox and scored his first Rangers goal to put the hosts 2-1 up in the 62nd minute.
Balogun will be assessed in the next few days and, with Connor Goldson out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, Davies could be asked to start against the reigning champions at Celtic Park.
"It's been a long time out," Davies told RangersTV. "I was on my way back and then I suffered a concussion in training and that set me back a couple of weeks.
"It was frustrating. The rehab went well but then it ended up being out a long time so I am delighted to be back and helping the team.
"The manager has been great and he has made me feel part of it and saying I would be important at some stage.
"Thankfully I got my chance. I had to wait for it, but I am grateful for it.
"Our confidence is good - we scored four goals and it could have been more."