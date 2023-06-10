Davante Adams, J.J. Watt, NY Jets coach Robert Salah among first-timers headed to 2023 American Century Championship
Several new faces will be in the field this summer at the celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood, along with many of the longtime fan favorites.
Among the newcomers, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams is making his debut in the American Century Championship, set for July 12-16 at Edgewood.
More first-timers include comedian Nate Bargatze; Mike Golic, former NFL lineman and radio personality; Alex Killorn, forward with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; Zach LaVine, All-Star forward with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls; Baker Mayfield, quarterback with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Robert Saleh, coach of the New York Jets and a former San Francisco 49ers assistant; and JJ Watt, a former NFL All-Pro defensive end.
One notable absence is Justin Timberlake, who will not be able to play in this summer’s event due to a scheduling conflict.
The celebrity golf event at Edgewood, entering its 34th year, also raises funds for local and national charities and distributes a purse of $600,000. The tournament is a 54-hole modified Stableford format.
Annika Sorenstam during the ACC Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Photo by Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ)
2023 celebrity golf acceptance list
As of March 25, 2023
* – first year participants
*Davante Adams, NFL All-Pro wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Allen, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, Buffalo Bills
Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back
Ray Allen, Hall of Fame NBA guard
Bret Baier, FOX News chief political correspondent
Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback
*Nate Bargatze, comedian
Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer / analyst: Inside the NBA
Brian Baumgartner, actor/comedian: The Office
Jerome Bettis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver
Joe Buck, play-by-play Monday Night Football
Reggie Bush, former All-Pro NFL running back / Heisman winner
Canelo Alvarez, best pound-for-pound boxer in the world
Derek Carr, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, New Orleans Saints
Vince Carter, former NBA All-Star guard/forward
Chace Crawford, actor, “The Boys” and “Gossip Girl”
Dell Curry, former NBA guard
Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets guard
Stephen Curry, four-time NBA champ and two-time NBA MVP, Golden State Warriors
Vinny Del Negro, former NBA head coach
Jay DeMarcus, singer/musician, Rascal Flatts
Dylan Dreyer, Today Show anchor and meteorologist
John Elway, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback
Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame running back
Mardy Fish, professional tennis player
Larry Fitzgerald, former All-Pro NFL wide receiver
Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL quarterback
Dwight Freeney, former All-Pro NFL defensive end
Jared Goff, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, Detroit Lions
*Mike Golic, former NFL lineman and radio host/personality
Robbie Gould, All-Pro NFL placekicker, San Francisco 49ers
AJ Hawk, former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker
Colin Jost, comedian/actor/writer: lead writer for Saturday Night Live
Travis Kelce, All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion tight end KC Chiefs
*Alex Killorn, NHL forward, Tampa Bay Lightning
Larry the Cable Guy, actor/comedian
*Zach LaVine, All-Star NBA forward, Chicago Bulls
Jon Lester, former MLB All-Star pitcher
Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star pitcher
Kyle Lowry, All-Star NBA guard, Miami Heat
Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Mauer, former MLB MVP catcher
*Baker Mayfield, Heisman Trophy winner and quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pat McAfee, host, “The Pat McAfee Show,” former All-Pro punter
Jim McMahon, former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback
Kevin Millar, former MLB player, current MLB analyst
The Miz, professional wrestler, WWE
Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star pitcher
John O’Hurley, actor, “Seinfeld”
TJ Oshie, NHL All-Star forward, Washington Capitals
Jake Owen, country recording artist
Joe Pavelski, All-Star NHL forward, Dallas Stars
Doug Pederson, head coach, Jacksonville Jaguars
Michael Peña, actor, “Fantasy Island,” “Narcos: Mexico”
Patrick Peterson, All-Pro NFL cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers
Dan Quayle, former vice president of the United States
Alfonso Ribeiro, actor, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”
Jerry Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver
Rob Riggle, actor/comedian
Aaron Rodgers, All-Pro NFL quarterback
Ray Romano, actor, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Ice Age”
Tony Romo, former Pro Bowl quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
CC Sabathia, former MLB Cy Young award-winning pitcher
*Robert Saleh, head coach, New York Jets
Jason Scheff, musician, Chicago
Alex Smith, former Pro Bowl NFL quarterback
Emmitt Smith, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher
Annika Sorenstam, World Golf Hall of Fame member, 72-time winner, LPGA
Kathryn Tappen, reporter, NBC Sports
Miles Teller, actor, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Offer”
Joe Theismann, former MVP and All-Pro NFL quarterback
Adam Thielen, Pro-Bowl NFL wide receiver Carolina Panthers
Brian Urlacher, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker
Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star outfielder
Mike Vrabel, NFL head coach, Tennessee Titans
Jack Wagner, actor and singer, “General Hospital”
Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star pitcher
*JJ Watt, former All-Pro NFL defensive end
DeMarcus Ware, Hall of Fame NFL defensive end
David Wells, former MLB All-Star pitcher
Jayson Werth, former MLB All-Star outfielder
Andrew Whitworth, former All-Pro NFL offensive lineman
Charles Woodson, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back
Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback