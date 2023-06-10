Davante Adams, J.J. Watt, NY Jets coach Robert Salah among first-timers headed to 2023 American Century Championship

Several new faces will be in the field this summer at the celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood, along with many of the longtime fan favorites.

Among the newcomers, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams is making his debut in the American Century Championship, set for July 12-16 at Edgewood.

More first-timers include comedian Nate Bargatze; Mike Golic, former NFL lineman and radio personality; Alex Killorn, forward with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; Zach LaVine, All-Star forward with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls; Baker Mayfield, quarterback with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Robert Saleh, coach of the New York Jets and a former San Francisco 49ers assistant; and JJ Watt, a former NFL All-Pro defensive end.

One notable absence is Justin Timberlake, who will not be able to play in this summer’s event due to a scheduling conflict.

The celebrity golf event at Edgewood, entering its 34th year, also raises funds for local and national charities and distributes a purse of $600,000. The tournament is a 54-hole modified Stableford format.

American Century Championship

Annika Sorenstam during the ACC Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Photo by Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ)

2023 celebrity golf acceptance list

As of March 25, 2023

* – first year participants

*Davante Adams, NFL All-Pro wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Allen, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Ray Allen, Hall of Fame NBA guard

Bret Baier, FOX News chief political correspondent

Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback

*Nate Bargatze, comedian

Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer / analyst: Inside the NBA

Brian Baumgartner, actor/comedian: The Office

Jerome Bettis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver

Joe Buck, play-by-play Monday Night Football

Reggie Bush, former All-Pro NFL running back / Heisman winner

Canelo Alvarez, best pound-for-pound boxer in the world

Derek Carr, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Vince Carter, former NBA All-Star guard/forward

Chace Crawford, actor, “The Boys” and “Gossip Girl”

Dell Curry, former NBA guard

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets guard

Stephen Curry, four-time NBA champ and two-time NBA MVP, Golden State Warriors

Vinny Del Negro, former NBA head coach

Jay DeMarcus, singer/musician, Rascal Flatts

Dylan Dreyer, Today Show anchor and meteorologist

John Elway, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback

Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Mardy Fish, professional tennis player

Larry Fitzgerald, former All-Pro NFL wide receiver

Ryan Fitzpatrick, former NFL quarterback

Dwight Freeney, former All-Pro NFL defensive end

Jared Goff, NFL Pro Bowl quarterback, Detroit Lions

*Mike Golic, former NFL lineman and radio host/personality

Robbie Gould, All-Pro NFL placekicker, San Francisco 49ers

AJ Hawk, former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker

Colin Jost, comedian/actor/writer: lead writer for Saturday Night Live

Travis Kelce, All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion tight end KC Chiefs

*Alex Killorn, NHL forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Larry the Cable Guy, actor/comedian

*Zach LaVine, All-Star NBA forward, Chicago Bulls

Jon Lester, former MLB All-Star pitcher

Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star pitcher

Kyle Lowry, All-Star NBA guard, Miami Heat

Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Mauer, former MLB MVP catcher

*Baker Mayfield, Heisman Trophy winner and quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pat McAfee, host, “The Pat McAfee Show,” former All-Pro punter

Jim McMahon, former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback

Kevin Millar, former MLB player, current MLB analyst

The Miz, professional wrestler, WWE

Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star pitcher

John O’Hurley, actor, “Seinfeld”

TJ Oshie, NHL All-Star forward, Washington Capitals

Jake Owen, country recording artist

Joe Pavelski, All-Star NHL forward, Dallas Stars

Doug Pederson, head coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Peña, actor, “Fantasy Island,” “Narcos: Mexico”

Patrick Peterson, All-Pro NFL cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dan Quayle, former vice president of the United States

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”

Jerry Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver

Rob Riggle, actor/comedian

Aaron Rodgers, All-Pro NFL quarterback

Ray Romano, actor, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Ice Age”

Tony Romo, former Pro Bowl quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

CC Sabathia, former MLB Cy Young award-winning pitcher

*Robert Saleh, head coach, New York Jets

Jason Scheff, musician, Chicago

Alex Smith, former Pro Bowl NFL quarterback

Emmitt Smith, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher

Annika Sorenstam, World Golf Hall of Fame member, 72-time winner, LPGA

Kathryn Tappen, reporter, NBC Sports

Miles Teller, actor, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Offer”

Joe Theismann, former MVP and All-Pro NFL quarterback

Adam Thielen, Pro-Bowl NFL wide receiver Carolina Panthers

Brian Urlacher, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker

Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star outfielder

Mike Vrabel, NFL head coach, Tennessee Titans

Jack Wagner, actor and singer, “General Hospital”

Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star pitcher

*JJ Watt, former All-Pro NFL defensive end

DeMarcus Ware, Hall of Fame NFL defensive end

David Wells, former MLB All-Star pitcher

Jayson Werth, former MLB All-Star outfielder

Andrew Whitworth, former All-Pro NFL offensive lineman

Charles Woodson, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back

Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek