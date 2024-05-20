Dates revealed for Jumpman Invitational with UNC

We are still months away from the 2024-25 college basketball season but bits and pieces are coming out about future schedules including for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina is set to play in the Jumpman Invitational for the third straight year in Charlotte. And while we knew that they were set to face off against Florida, we didn’t have the date. Until now.

Per Rocco Miller, the two-day event will take place on Tuesday, December 17th, and Wednesday, December 18th at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Each day will have two games, featuring one men’s game and one women game.

2024 Jumpman Invitational Schedule, per sources. Tuesday, December 17th

▪️ (Women) Oklahoma vs. Michigan

▪️ (Men) Florida vs. North Carolina Wednesday, December 18th

▪️ (Women) North Carolina vs. Florida

▪️ (Men) Michigan vs. Oklahoma 📍Spectrum Center, Charlotte — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) May 20, 2024

North Carolina and Florida will face off on Tuesday night right after the Oklahoma and Michigan women’s game. The second day will feature the UNC women’s basketball program facing off against Florida and then the Michigan men’s team and Oklahoma.

The Tar Heels are unbeaten in the event over two years, beating Michigan in 2023 and then Oklahoma in 2024.

