Report: Despite interest from Lakers and Clippers, Darren Collison to stay retired this season

Darren Collison's unexpected retirement will last for at least one season. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It looks like Darren Collison is going to stay retired after all, despite clear interest from two NBA title contenders right in his backyard.

The veteran point guard has informed the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers that he has decided to stay retired this season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He reportedly cited the timing of a return not being right.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA this season and plans to stay retired, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Clippers had been courting him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing isn’t right for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2020

Collison unexpectedly announced his retirement last summer at the age of 32, despite reportedly being on track for an eight-figure annual salary. He cited committing to his faith and family as reasons behind the decision.

Of course, that didn’t stop rumors from circulating about a potential return this season. Both the Clippers and Lakers made loads of sense for the Los Angeles-area native and UCLA product.

The Lakers, in particular, seemed to have a use for Collison after standing pat at the trade deadline despite hopes for a boost to the supporting cast of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Collison was even seen at the Staples Center last Thursday, possibly sizing up one of his top suitors.

Collison would have been a premium addition to nearly any team as a back-up point guard and creator off the bench. He was coming off a season with the Indiana Pacers last year in which he averaged 11.2 points per game on .574 true shooting with 6.0 assists against only 1.6 turnovers.

Instead, he’ll likely stay home for the rest of the season, though you’d imagine this won’t be the last time we hear about a possible return.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: