Darlington throwback: Relive the famous 2003 Busch-Craven finish

Darlington throwback: Relive the famous 2003 Busch-Craven finishRicky Craven and Kurt Busch put on a battle for the ages in 2003, and their last-lap duel at Darlington Raceway is considered by many to be the greatest NASCAR finish of all time and the previous closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.
Kansas Race Rewind: Action-packed race produces photo finishRelive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway that saw Kyle Larson battle Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher that came to a head on the final lap in overtime, resulting in an exciting photo finish. The margin of victory was 0.001, the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.
No. 6 Stanford downs No. 25 Oregon to open final regular season seriesNo. 6 Stanford softball beat No. 25 Oregon by a final score of 7-3 on Friday, May 3 at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium. The Cardinal finished with three home runs and 10 hits to open the final regular season series.
Everything you need to know about 2024 NBA free agency, key players availableHere's everything you need to know about 2024 NBA free agency.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/everything-to-know-2024-nba-free-agency-key-players-available/560242/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Everything you need to know about 2024 NBA free agency, key players available</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>
Dansby Swanson snaps month-long offensive drought with home run vs. BrewersCubs' Dansby Swanson hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday afternoon, snapping a month-long offensive drought. After the game, Craig Counsell talked about what Swanson brings every day<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-news/dansby-swanson-snaps-month-long-offensive-drought-with-home-run-vs-brewers/560151/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Dansby Swanson snaps month-long offensive drought with home run vs. Brewers</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>
