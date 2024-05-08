Darius Slayton named an offseason loser for Giants

The 2024 NFL draft has concluded, free agency is in a lull and the New York Giants are essentially done making significant moves.

There may be a few stragglers yet, but the end-of-season roster reconstruction is largely complete, leading The Athletic’s Dan Duggan to determine the Giants’ offseason winners and losers.

Among the team’s losers was wide receiver Darius Slayton, which may surprise some as he was somewhat of a bright spot on a lackluster offense in 2023.

Slayton hasn’t attended the voluntary offseason program because he’s unhappy with his contract. The Nabers selection is a major blow to Slayton’s leverage, although he said at the Gridiron Gala that he’s confident the sides will come to a resolution soon. Even if Slayton can squeeze a raise out of the Giants, he’s still looking at a potentially reduced role, with the team clearly viewing its draft picks over the past three years — Nabers, Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson — as the future at receiver.

Most of that is true, but Hyatt and Robinson are still developing and Malik Nabers is a rookie. In 2023, Slayton had his best season to date, so it stands to reason he wants more money. On top of that, most wide receivers peak around their mid-to-late-20s, right where Slayton is now.

Slayton might have a reduced role if he doesn’t return to the team soon, but there’s no reason to assume that will be the case off the bat. He’s their most reliable resource for Jones until someone else proves that to be different. Maybe Nabers does that, but maybe he doesn’t. We won’t really know until the team hits the field together later this summer.

Other losers mentioned are Evan Neal, Josh Ezedu, Azeez Ojulari, Cor’Dale Flott, and Dane Belton.

Winners were Daniel Jones, Eric Gray, Daniel Bellinger, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Nick McCloud.

In 2023, Slayton caught 50 of 79 passes (over 63%) for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire