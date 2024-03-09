Darious Williams set to visit Giants Sunday

Cornerback Darious Williams' search for a new team is set to take him to New Jersey.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Williams will visit with the Giants on Sunday. It's the first reported visit for Williams since he was released by the Jaguars earlier this week.

Williams was dropped along with other Jaguars veterans as they worked to get their cap in shape ahead of the start of the new league year. He had 53 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 19 passes defensed for Jacksonville last season.

The Giants have Adoree' Jackson and Darnay Holmes set to become free agents this week. Signing Williams would likely be a sign that one or both will be moving on.