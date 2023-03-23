Dante Scarnecchia to get high honor from Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia will be recognized with an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Scarnecchia first broke into the Patriots organization in 1982 as the special teams coach and tight ends coach. He left for the Indianapolis Colts in 1989 and stayed there until 1990. He then returned to New England and served a variety of roles for the organization, most notably as the offensive line coach, over the next 28 years.

The longtime Patriots coach was a part of all six Super Bowl victories and was often thought of as one of the best assistant coaches in the NFL.

Congratulations to longtime Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia. Scarnecchia has been selected to receive an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame — given to those who propelled the success of individual teams and the sport of professional football. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 22, 2023

The award itself recognizes assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, and public relations staffers, per Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar.

Scarnecchia’s involvement in the Patriots organization and his subsequent impact was immeasurable. Now, he will get the chance to be recognized for his vast and impressive career.

