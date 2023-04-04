Danny Amendola joins Raiders coaching staff

Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is joining the Raiders roster and one of his former teammates is now a member of the team’s coaching staff.

Danny Amendola is now listed on the team’s website as coaching assistant/returners and multiple reports have confirmed his addition to the staff. The team has not made a formal announcement of the move at this point.

Amendola wrapped up his playing career with eight games for the Texans in 2021. He played 69 games for the Patriots and also played for the Rams, Dolphins, and Lions during his 13 years in the NFL.

He had 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns during his career. He also returned punts and kickoffs in several of his stops around the league.

Amendola’s ties to the Raiders go well beyond Hoyer. Head coach Josh McDaniels was the Patriots offensive coordinator during Amendola’s five seasons as a wideout in New England and General Manager Dave Ziegler worked in the Patriots front office.

