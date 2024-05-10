Daniels, rookies take field for minicamp

ASHBURN, Va (DC News Now)- The Washington Commanders took the field Friday afternoon for day one of rookie minicamp.

All eyes were on #2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who many fans are hoping can be the one to lead this franchise.

“Seeing my helmet in my locker, obviously in a jersey come out and get to practice you know?You can’t take these times for granted.” Daniels said.

Throughout practice Daniels was talking to new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. The Heisman winner seemed comfortable in his first day, throwing some beautiful passes down the field and connecting with his new teammates. The quarterback was locked in but also took some time to revel in the moment

“Just that nine year old kid in me..realizing that his dreams came true” said Daniels after practice. “The DMV, this fanbase, and just everybody. They want to see wins, they want to see excitement, they want to see joy.” he continued.

The Commanders will be back on the field Saturday afternoon.

