Daniele de Rossi: Roma confirm manager to stay beyond current season

Daniele de Rossi won the World Cup when playing for Italy in 2006 [Getty Images]

Roma have confirmed that manager Daniele de Rossi will continue in his role beyond the end of this season.

De Rossi, 40, was appointed as Jose Mourinho's successor in January on a contract that ran until the end of 2023-24.

Roma have climbed from ninth to fifth in Serie A under De Rossi after a seven-game unbeaten run.

Club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin hailed De Rossi's "positive impact".

"After meeting with Daniele De Rossi we are delighted to announce he will continue as head coach of AS Roma after this season and for the foreseeable future," a club statement said.

"Daniele leads with respect and courage, while his strength and deep-rooted belief in the club are truly aligned with Roma's values, city and unparalleled fans."

Roma have also reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League with De Rossi at the helm and they have a 1-0 advantage heading into Thursday's second leg at home against AC Milan.

De Rossi made 616 appearances for Roma between 2001 and 2019, winning the Coppa Italia on two occasions.

The Italian club did not provide any details on the length of De Rossi's contract.