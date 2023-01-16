Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley propel Giants over Vikings in NFC wild-card win

The New York Giants were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. A few weeks later, New York got revenge in the postseason.

The Giants, who are the No. 6 seed, outlasted the No. 3-seeded Vikings 31-24 in a thrilling NFC wild-card game.

Both teams traded big plays throughout the game. They combined for 763 total yards, 440 in the first half, where 31 points were scored.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings tied the game at 24 on a 38-yard field goal. But the Giants answered on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by go-ahead 2-yard touchdown run by running back Saquon Barkley that made the score 31-24.

The Giants are the first road team to win in this year’s playoffs.

Giants QB Daniel Jones looks to pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card game.

Here’s what we learned in the NFC wild card matchup:

Daniel Jones superb in playoff debut

Jones hurt the Vikings with his arm and legs. The Giants quarterback was a willing runner against a Minnesota defense that had a difficult time containing him.

Jones had 78 rushing yards in the victory. He broke a Giants postseason record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

He was 24 of 35 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Sunday’s performance was perhaps Jones’ most complete game of his career. The Giants quarterback went into Sunday with a career passer rating of 86.5. He registered a 114.1 passer rating in his playoff debut. The Giants had no turnovers.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley key in win

The Vikings keyed in on neutralizing Barkley, but the Giants running back still had impressive plays.

New York’s first score came on a 28-yard touchdown run by Barkley.

Barkley had 109 yards from scrimmage (53 rushing and 56 receiving) and two touchdowns. Barkley and Jones engineered New York’s offense.

Giants defense contains Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson led the NFL in both receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) in the regular season.

But he had a modest game versus New York. Jefferson saw multiple defenders for much of the game. He had seven catches for 47 yards. Five of Jefferson’s catches came in the first quarter.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was forced to pass to other players. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was the biggest beneficiary. He produced 10 catches for 129 yards.

Hockenson became the second Vikings tight end to have 100-plus receiving yards in a playoff game, per NFL Research.

What win means for New York

The Giants will face a familiar foe in the divisional round as they travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, who finished the season 14-3. The Giants lost both games to the Eagles in the regular season this year.

First win since 2011 postseason

Prior to Sunday, the Giants hadn’t won a playoff game since their Super Bowl title run during the 2011 season.

