Daniel Cormier ‘past betting against Alex Pereira,’ wouldn’t rule out heavyweight success

Daniel Cormier is done doubting UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Cormier marveled at the heights Pereira has reached without solidified wrestling ability. “Poatan” notched his first title defense when he knocked out Jamahal Hill in Round 1 of the UFC 300 headliner and teased a potential move to heavyweight in the future.

Looking at the upper echelon at heavyweight, Cormier sees Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) facing difficulties with strong grapplers such as interim champion Tom Aspinall. However, he wouldn’t be surprised if Pereira found success at heavyweight, too.

“He can be successful at heavyweight,” Cormier told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think he can do whatever he wants. I’m past betting against Alex Pereira. I’m past saying that he can’t do something. I think time and time again, Alex Pereira has proven he can do whatever he wants. Every challenge has challenges, and every great thing will be hard.

“Him at heavyweight, there would be some issues. But there are still issues at 205. When you get to heavyweight, especially for him, he will have guys like Tom Aspinall or Curtis Blaydes – guys who truly can cause him some problems with their size and their wrestling ability. But it’s not impossible. To think that Alex would not find success would be a massive mistake.”

Cormier was the first fighter to successfully defend two titles as UFC dual champion. Pereira, a former middleweight champion, would have an opportunity to win a third UFC title if he moved up to heavyweight – a feat that has never been achieved before in the octagon.

“If Alex can be a guy that wins a third belt, that dude better be in the conversation as greatest of all time,” Cormier said. “And hell, he’s only got like (12) fights in his entire career.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie