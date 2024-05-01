'Dangerous Hearts await as Celtic look to close in on title'

[BBC]

The final Old Firm game of the season is almost upon us and it looks increasingly likely that a Celtic win in that fixture will all but wrap up the title.

But to ensure that is the case, Brendan Rodgers' side have to take care of Hearts this coming weekend.

That could be easier said than done, with Steven Naismith’s side looking to inflict a third consecutive defeat on the champions. The last one, at Tynecastle, was Celtic’s only loss in their last 20 games - a run that began after the 2-0 defeat at home against the same opponents.

Celtic appeared to be rocking back then, with that result following hot on the heels of another defeat at Rugby Park. It is to the credit of Rodgers and his players that they have regained their composure to once again control the destiny of the title.

But while they are once again favourites to be crowned champions, performance levels are not of a sufficiently consistent high standard that anything can be taken for granted, least of all a victory over Hearts.

However, the resurgence of James Forrest has been a timely one for his manager and the team, particularly in the absence of Daizen Maeda. Having been a peripheral figure in the last couple of seasons, Forrest has shown his qualities at a key point in the campaign.

If he can stay fit and continue in the same vein, that could be priceless for Celtic in their double quest and, as others have suggested, earn him a place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the Euros.

He is the type of player Scotland don’t otherwise have and could be a valuable addition should he end the season in the scintillating fashion in which he has re-emerged.