Is Dana White Worried About Pre-Fight Violence Between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Dana White on Khabib vs Conor prefight violence

Dana White addresses whether or not he has any concerns or if the UFC is taking any precautions to prevent any pre-fight violence between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of their UFC 229 showdown.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for full UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Live Results and Fight Stats. McGregor is slated to return from a near two-year absence to challenge the undefeated, undisputed lightweight champion.