Dana White talks Covington title shot, says Cerrone and Woodley should retire

UFC president Dana White insists that he doesn't force fighters to retire, but when he suggests that it's time to have a talk with a fighter that seems to be in the twilight of his career, you can bet that retirement is on the agenda.

Following Colby Covington's victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone's draw with Niko Price, White uttered the dreaded "it's time to have a talk" refrain.

While Covington is eyeballing a title shot soon, and White addressed that, the UFC president seemed to think it might be time for Woodley and Cowboy to ride of into the sunset, respectively.

Hear everything that White had to say at Saturday's UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Video: US President Donald Trump calls Colby Covington to congratulate him after UFC Vegas 11 win

Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley 'Hates America and that's why he got broke"

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)