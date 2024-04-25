Dan Orlovsky explains why he believes Jayden Daniels is the top QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Dan Orlovsky explains why he believes Jayden Daniels is the top QB in 2024 NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS — A little over a month ago, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said that Jayden Daniels was the most talented quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, even better than presumptive No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Orlovsky detailed the qualities of Jayden Daniels’ game that gives him that belief.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 1,134 and 10 more scores.

Daniels is expected to go second overall to the Washington Commanders, assuming teams do not attempt to trade up and take the Heisman Trophy winner.

Orlovsky also fielded questions about Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and where the Green Wave star could be selected on day three.

You can catch the 2024 NFL Draft on WGNO and ABC affiliates starting with the first-round tonight at 7 p.m. You can catch our WGNO Sportszone Draft special for a full recap of the day one selections, including a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints first-round pick.

Rounds two and three kick off at 6 p.m. Friday night. Rounds four through seven begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.