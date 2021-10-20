Dan Mullen not naming starting QB for Georgia game

Florida’s quarterback play has been less than impressive this year, and the 4-3 Gators passing offense rank 55 in the nation with 247 yards per game through the air.

But the killer for Florida so far has been its 12 interceptions thrown, which is the most in the nation.

Emory Jones has started every game at quarterback for the Gators this season. On the ground, he’s done well. But he’s thrown nine interceptions to just 10 touchdowns and was benched during Florida’s loss to LSU after throwing a pick-six.

Redshirt freshman passer Anthony Richardson entered the game. He threw three touchdowns and had 167 yards passing, but also tossed two interceptions in the game.

With a big matchup vs No. 1 ranked Georgia on October 30, Florida fans are wondering who will start at quarterback in the rivalry game from Jacksonville.

Head coach Dan Mullen did not have much to offer when asked about it.

“We’re really fortunate we have two good quarterbacks here,” Mullen said Wednesday.

Mullen mentioned that when the two quarterbacks have been healthy, both have seen playing time this year.

On that note, Mullen added: “We’ve played them both in every game they’ve been healthy. I see us continuing down that path.”

“Like everything, we’ll look at everything. We evaluate everything that we do all the time,” Mullen said. “Both guys have played a bunch, they have experience, you have two guys that are a pretty good combination out on the field together.

Mullen was asked directly whether Jones would be the starting quarterback against Georgia and its top ranked defense.

He said he’s not going to “get into strategy.”

“I’m not going to tell you what the first play of the game is going to be, if that’s what you’re asking,” Mullen said.