Dan Lanning throws out first pitch for Eugene Emeralds on bobble-head night

Dan Lanning certainly seemed to be enjoying himself at PK Park on Saturday night.

While the Eugene Emeralds were giving out Dan Lanning bobbleheads to a select number of fans before the game, the Oregon Ducks coach attended the game to be honored and throw out the first pitch before the game.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Lanning take a major interest in baseball, as he attended a lot of the Ducks’ postseason games at PK Park a year ago as well.

The Ducks are in the midst of a big-time recruiting stretch with a number of 5-star players on campus, so it was nice of Lanning to get away for a little bit and enjoy an evening at the ballpark.

Eugene loves Lanning 🏈 Thank you @coachdanlanning for throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s game!#RootedHere pic.twitter.com/AfD4WiRkei — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 16, 2024

TOMORROW. DAN LANNING BOBBLEHEAD. We have limited availability for tomorrow's giveaway! Get you tickets online or at our box office before they're gone! Get to the game early because only the first 1,000 fans get a bobblehead!#RootedHere pic.twitter.com/Fni6JlA4UA — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 15, 2024

