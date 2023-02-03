Dan Lanning: New safeties coach Chris Hampton ‘makes us a lot better’

When the Oregon Ducks lost Matt Powledge to Baylor this offseason, Dan Lanning struck quickly by bringing Chris Hampton over from Tulane to take over as safeties coach.

Hampton has an extensive coaching resume for his age, and he had a big part in Tulane giving up just 23.9 points per game last year – 39th in the country – as well as 6.4 yards per pass allowed which ranked 15th.

Lanning spoke glowingly of Hampton while talking to media after national signing day, mentioning the rave reviews he heard about him during the hiring process, while complimenting Tulane’s defense.

“Whenever transition exists, you look for opportunities to enhance your program,” Lanning said. “And Chris was really a like minded individual I thought would mesh really well with our entire coaching staff. I think he’s a great coach, a phenomenal coach. Really a lifelong learner. He’s a guy that I’ve known from a somewhat distance over the years and been able to connect with from time to time and I just have a lot of admiration and respect for the job that he’s done. And the closer we got to the hire, the more apparent and clearer it became that this is going to be somebody that makes us a lot better.”

Oregon returns Steve Stephens, Jamal Hill, and Bryan Addison to an experienced safety room for the 2023 season, and Hampton’s expertise should help them thrive once again on the gridiron.

List

Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire