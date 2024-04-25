Dan Hooker claps back at Renato Moicano: ‘You’re the easiest money I’ve ever seen in my life, you chinless scumbag’

Dan Hooker is willing to fight Renato Moicano after his recent comments.

Hooker (22-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), who’s eyeing a return in June, wants Beneil Dariush next – especially after hearing Dariush reciprocate interest. But if Dariush isn’t ready by June, Hooker would be glad to face Moicano (19-5-1 MMA, 11-5 UFC), who took issue with him and Israel Adesanya picking Turner to win in a recent episode of his “Show Me the Money” podcast.

“June on that card and if Beneil wants it, I would love to,” Hooker told The AllStar. “I would love to take that fight June, July for International Fight Week. I will punch Beneil Dariush’s head clean off his shoulders, there’s no doubt about it. That would obviously be my top pick, but he’s just been very quiet about shooting a shot.

“I’m not sure if that’s a date that he’s willing to commit to. … But obviously, Moicano is there, as well. If Beneil doesn’t want it, Moicano calling me ‘easy money,’ brother, you’re the easiest money I’ve ever seen in my life, you chinless scumbag. I’ll come for him in a heartbeat.”

After being dropped in Round 1, Moicano rallied to finish Jalin Turner by Round 2 TKO at UFC 300. Hooker isn’t sure if Moicano would be ready for a quick turnaround in June.

“I saw him get hurt at the start of the fight,” Hooker said. “I don’t think he’ll be good to go by June. I think you might have to wake him up. I just don’t think he’ll be good to go. Even though he outgrappled him, and eventually got the victory. There’s been some insults shared on his behalf saying I can’t grapple, I can’t do this, and I can’t do that.

“Mate, I’m not Drew Dober, and I’m not Jalin Turner. You need to relax calling me easy money. That’s absolutely laughable, my friend. For that insult alone, you cannot turn down a June date. For that insult alone, I’ll also punch his head clean off his shoulders.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie