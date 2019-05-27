Reports: Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert hospitalized with stroke symptoms

Dan Gilbert has owned the Cavaliers since 2005. (AP)

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was hospitalized early Sunday morning with stroke symptoms, according to The Detroit News. His diagnosis and prognosis are currently unknown.

Gilbert, who amassed his fortune as the founder of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, was reportedly admitted to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. He appears to not currently be in critical condition:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably," said a statement issued by the Quicken Loans family of companies following inquiries from The News. "Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery."

The 57-year-old Gilbert has owned the Cavaliers since 2005 and has since become one of the most widely known owners in the league, mainly due to his relationship with LeBron James. His infamous letter written when James left the team for the Miami Heat remains a seminal moment for all involved, but the two have since seemed to bury the hatchet.

More recently, Gilbert raised some eyebrows with comments about the Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving trade, but that’s been par for the course with his ownership style for a while.

Gilbert also occupies a special place in Detroit, as he famously moved Quicken Loans’ company headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Thousands of Quicken Employees now occupy the city, making the company one of the area’s biggest employers.

More from Yahoo Sports: