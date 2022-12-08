Dan Dickau: Washington State ‘cleaned up’ the mistakes against Northern Kentucky
Pac-12 Networks Dan Dickau and Greg Heister discuss what Washington State men's basketball did well in the team's 68-47 win over Northern Kentucky.
Arizona State men's basketball improved to 9-1 this season after beating SMU, 75-57, in Dallas. The Sun Devils outscored the Mustangs by 23 points in the second half. DJ Horne led all scorers with 22 points.
The Netherlands gets a third chance to beat Lionel Messi in the World Cup when the Dutch meet Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals In Lusail on Friday.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. ''I worked at the university for a long time,'' Wright said, with just a tinge of modesty. Could it be, Jay Wright, the Hall of Fame coach who built Villanova from sleepy Big East school into a national power and won two national championships before he shocked the sport in April and retired at 60 after one last Final Four, forgotten already?
After the Warriors' stunning loss to the Jazz in the final seconds, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Wednesday night.
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 60 points in the Warriors' heartbreaking loss to the Utah Jazz.
The Celtics have been nearly unstoppable this year.
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha purchased a larger estate in Atherton, California, months before selling their $31.2 million dollar home in the same town.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
The Lakers will be very shorthanded when they take on the Raptors on Wednesday.
Celtics big man Robert Williams arrived in style for Wednesday night's game in Phoenix, but it was team president Brad Stevens who stole the show.
Even with some of the biggest names no longer on the market, there's still plenty of talent available as the Winter Meetings conclude.
Eight teams have punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so lets rank the four matchups.
The NBA-best Boston Celtics led by as many as 45 points in a completion demolition of the Phoenix Suns.
Three Warriors starters will be out vs. the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, and No. 17 Illinois rallied to hand second-ranked Texas its first loss of the season, 85-78 on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.
The family of Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba disputed a report from ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay about the wide receiver's injury status.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Draymond Green reacted to Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin grabbing Steph Curry's leg during Monday night's matchup at Chase Center.