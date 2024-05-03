Damonic Williams transfer: Stats, more to know as Oklahoma football lands TCU defensive lineman

Oklahoma football added some depth to the trenches as it continues to prepare for its move from the Big 12 to the SEC this upcoming season.

On Thursday night, Brent Venables landed The Athletic's No. 2 best available transfer in TCU defensive lineman transfer Damonic Williams.

REQUIRED READING: OU football lands Damonic Williams, TCU defensive lineman, via transfer portal

"Where do I start? This entire process has been a whirlwind. Sooner nation I want you to know at the end of the day I chose you because of relationships with coach (Brent Venables) and coach (Todd Bates) and the staff," Williams wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday night. "They were genuine and I believe in their ability to develop me as a man and a player and prepare me for the next level.

"I can’t wait to get to work with my teammates!! You will get my best version & my best effort. I am blue collar & I love to compete at the highest level. God Bless & Boomer Sooner!!"

Where do I start this entire process has been a whirlwind. Sooner nation I want you to know at the end of the day I chose you because of relationships with Coach V & Coach Bates & the staff. They were genuine & I believe in their ability to develop me as a man & a player &… pic.twitter.com/gjiOCbwpRd — Damonic Williams (@DamonicWilliams) May 3, 2024

Williams — who made his official visit to Oklahoma during the Sooners' spring game on April 20 — comes to the Sooners after two impressive seasons at TCU. He was a force to be reckoned with during the Horned Frogs' College Football Playoff run in 2022 as he racked up 27 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble that season.

As previously noted by The Oklahoman's Colton Sulley, Williams chose the Sooners after making visits to LSU, Missouri and rival Texas. He also canceled visits Colorado and Oregon. He has two years of eligibility left with Oklahoma.

Here's what you need to know about Wiliams as he heads over comes over to the Sooners from the Horned Frogs:

Damonic Williams stats

Williams is coming off a career-high season in 2023 with the Horned Frogs. He recorded 33 total tackles, five tackles for a loss and three sacks as he earned both All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and Honorable-Mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Career: 60 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble

2023: 33 total tackles, five tackles for a loss and three sacks

2022: 27 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble

Damonic Williams 247 ranking

Williams was a highly touted recruit in the transfer portal. He was listed as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 defensive lineman in the portal according to his 247Sports' Composite ranking profile. Williams received slightly similar rankings as a recruit, as he was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and 247Sports' No. 77 ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. He chose TCU over the likes of California, Arizona State, Colorado and Kansas, among others.

Transfer: Four-star | No. 103 nationally ranked | No. 10 ranked defensive lineman

Recruit: Three-star | No. 541 nationally ranked | No. 77 ranked defensive lineman | No. 40 ranked player in California

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Damonic Williams transfers to Oklahoma football: Stats, more for Sooners' DL