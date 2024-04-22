Damian Lillard Wears His Adidas Dame 9 Sneaker On-Court for the First Time in Bucks Playoff Win

In his first playoff game for the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard gave his Adidas Dame 9 sneaker its on-court debut.

The forthcoming signature model was unveiled during the NBA All-Star Weekend but hadn’t actually been worn by Lillard until Sunday night’s emphatic win over the Indiana Pacers. With Giannis Antetokounmpo out injured, Lillard took over as the focal point of the Bucks’ offense with ease through 35 points in the first half, giving the Dame 9 quite the auspicious start.

More from Footwear News

Although Adidas has yet to go into the specs for the Dame 9, just a quick glance at the shoe has been enough to generate widespread praise. Some are already calling it the best sneaker yet from Lillard’s Adidas line, and its arrival signals another win in the recent renaissance of Adidas Basketball spearheaded by Anthony Edwards’ AE 1 and followed up by James Harden’s Harden Vol. 8.

The Dame 9 will launch more than two years after its predecessor, the Dame 8, but Adidas did drop a upgraded Dame 8 ExtPly sneaker late last summer. Amid the wait, Lillard also became the first-ever to have a location named after him at Adidas’ Portland campus. The move also strengthens his ties to the city following his trade from the Portland Trailblazers after playing for the team for the first 11 years of his career.

Over the weekend, a low-top version of the AE 1 and Donovan Mitchell’s Adidas Don Issue 6 also made their on-court debuts.

Release details have yet to be confirmed for the Adidas Dame 9, but the brand says more information will be coming this summer. Footwear News will keep you abreast of any updates.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 21: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a three point shot during the first half of game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 21, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images

About the Author:

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.