Dalton Knecht is why Tennessee basketball will beat Creighton. It's not that complicated. | Adams

You will find little evidence of the NCAA Tournament’s upsetting nature in Detroit this weekend. Tennessee basketball and three of the other top five seeds in the Midwest Region have advanced to the Sweet 16.

But those programs all can attest to how troubling March Madness can be for higher seeds. They too often have experienced it firsthand.

Let’s start closest to home. No. 2 seed Tennessee (26-8), who will play No. 3 seed Creighton (25-9) on Friday (10:15 p.m., TBS), have never made the Final Four, have advanced as far as the Elite Eight only once (2010), and consistently have been upended by lower seeds.

Purdue, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, made history in last year's tournament. And that's not a compliment.

The Boilermakers became only the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed. Fairleigh Dickinson knocked them out of the tournament in the first round. Despite achieving significant regular-season success and establishing themselves as an NCAA Tournament regular, the Boilermakers haven’t reached the Final Four since 1980.

Creighton is playing in its 16th NCAA Tournament since 1998 and has won 20 or more games for nine consecutive seasons. But the Bluejays have never reached the Final Four. They came close last year, barely losing to San Diego State in the Elite Eight.

No. 4 seed Gonzaga has become a national power under coach Mark Few. The Bulldogs haven’t won fewer than 25 games since 2007 and have played in two Final Fours. However, they haven’t won a national title.

In summation, you have four successful basketball programs who have two Final Fours among them in the past 45 years. Which team is least fazed by their tournament track record might be the most likely one to reach the Final Four.

Creighton and Tennessee have something in common besides their tournament history. Both survived close calls in the second round.

The Vols quickly established their superiority against Texas, led by as many as 12 points and were still up by nine with 4:23 to play. But you could sense the game slipping away in the final minute after the Longhorns pulled within a point.

Clutch free-throw shooting in the last 30 seconds enabled Tennessee to clinch the victory despite horrendous shooting from the field. The Vols made only 33.8% of their field-goal tries and were a stunning 3-for-25 on 3-pointers.

Creighton cut it even closer against Oregon. The Bluejays eventually prevailed in double overtime but needed a field goal from Baylor Scheierman with just under 10 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and avoid an upset.

They wouldn’t be the first teams to reach the Final Four after narrowly avoiding defeat in an early round game. Both teams are Final Four capable. Their paths to that destination aren’t complicated.

The Bluejays need to defend better. The Vols need to shoot better.

Creighton was at a loss against Oregon’s inside-outside, two-man offense of N’Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard. Dante dominated in the paint with 28 points and 20 rebounds. Couisnard scored from near and far in accumulating 32 points.

Couisnard’s performance should be encouraging to the Vols, whose offense is built around SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht. Like Couisnard, Knecht can amass points in a variety of ways. Something else that should concern Creighton: He’s due for a big game.

Knecht made just one of eight 3-point tries against Texas. Moreover, he has hit on only 34 percent of his field-goal attempts in the past three games. Before that, he scored 40 points against Kentucky while making 14 of 29 field-goal attempts.

He wouldn’t be the first scorer to capitalize on Creighton’s defense. Neither was Couisnard. In Creighton’s last three losses – one to St. John’s and two to Providence – outstanding individual performances were their undoing.

Josh Oduro and Devin Carter combined for 99 points in Providence’s two wins against Creighton. Daniss Jenkins had 27 points in leading St. John’s to an 80-66 victory over Creighton.

That makes you wonder if Friday will be Knecht’s turn to shine against Creighton's defense.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

