Dalton Knecht scores 24 points in Vols’ win at Wisconsin

No. 10 Tennessee (2-0) defeated Wisconsin (1-1), 80-70, Friday at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak to the Badgers. The Vols led, 43-35 at halftime.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes recorded his 781st career coaching win and is now tied with Lute Olson for 17th place in career wins. Barnes passed Lou Henson in all time coaching victories after the Vols’ season-opening victory on Nov. 6.

Dalton Knecht scored 24 points and was one of four Tennessee players to score 10-plus points against Wisconsin.

Josiah-Jordan James totaled 14 points and six rebounds, while Jordan Gainey and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points each. Aidoo also recorded seven rebounds and two blocks for the Vols.

📊 FINAL NUMBERS Knecht – 24p / 8-15fg / 5r

James – 14p / 4-8fg / 6r

Aidoo – 10p / 7r / 2b

Gainey – 10p / 2a

Awaka – 6p / 6r

Vescovi – 5p / 4r

Zeigler – 5p / 3r / 3a

Mashack – 4p

Phillips – 2p FINAL: Vols 80, Wisconsin 70 pic.twitter.com/0RKT5zvHON — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire