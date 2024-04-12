Dallas faces Detroit, looks for 8th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (13-67, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-30, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -14; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Mavericks play Detroit.

The Mavericks are 25-15 in home games. Dallas is eighth in the league with 15.7 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.6.

The Pistons are 6-34 in road games. Detroit has a 1-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks average 118.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 119.3 the Pistons give up. The Pistons are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 47.4% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 142-124 on March 10. Luka Doncic scored 39 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 48.7% and averaging 33.9 points for the Mavericks. P.J. Washington is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Duren is averaging 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 118.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 100.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Greg Brown III: out (personal), Kyrie Irving: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (knee).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Stanley Umude: out for season (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: out (toe), Quentin Grimes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.