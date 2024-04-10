Would the Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to an NFC East rival? Who? Why?

According to reports from Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan, certain members of the Dallas Cowboys organization have grown tired of the antics of star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Shariff said not everyone in the Cowboys organization would be unhappy if Parsons departed.

“I don’t know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation). I don’t know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don’t how damaging it is. But all I do know is this - I’ve heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief.”

Since Shariff’s report trade rumors have now popped up linking Parsons with other teams including the Cowboys’ NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sport DFW’s Cem Yolbulan posited three trade destinations for the Cowboys including the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and finally the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yolbulan’s trade involved a first and third-round pick as well as the Eagles’ 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith and edge rusher out of Georgia.

It seems unlikely the Cowboys would trade Parsons to a division rival and the team has the star pass rusher under team control for the next several seasons.