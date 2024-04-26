Dallas Cowboys select OT Tyler Guyton with 29th overall pick in NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys moved down in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but still were able to grab some help for the offensive line.

With the 29th pick in the first round, Dallas selected OT Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma.

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 23: Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton (60) blocks during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Cincinnati Bearcats on September23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shortly after he was picked, Guyton said he grew up idolizing the man he will replace on the Cowboys line: Tyron Smith.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones says they plan to have Guyton play left tackle and keep Tyler Smith at guard.

Guyton says he's excited to join the team he grew up rooting for and lining up with Cowboys guard Smith.

"I get a guard that’s a dog. I love how he plays. I feel like we’re going to thrive together," Guyton said.

Scouting Report: Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

The tackle out of Manor, Texas played 10 games for OU with nine starts at right tackle last season.

He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.

Guyton's athleticism has many people projecting big things for his career, but he's a bit raw.

The 6'8", 322 pound Guyton only started playing football in his senior year of high school.

He played tight end for TCU early in his college career before moving to tackle and transferring to Oklahoma.

At 6'8", some scouts are concerned he plays too tall and is subject to being bull-rushed.

Guyton only gave up two sacks in his college career, including none last season.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was impressed by Guyton's athleticism and received glowing reports from the Oklahoma coaching staff.

"He's got a tremendous ceiling," McCarthy said.

Though Guyton played right tackle at Oklahoma, he was protecting the blind side of left-handed Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The Cowboys say they expect Guyton to play left tackle.

Cowboys Trade Down

Dallas traded the No. 24 overall pick and a 2025 7th rounder to the Detroit Lions in exchange for the 29th overall pick and third round pick, the 73rd overall.

It comes as no surprise that the Cowboys took an offensive lineman with the new pick.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz left the team in free agency, making drafting a lineman a top need.

Cowboys Draft Picks 2024

Round 1: 29th pick - Tyler Guyton, OT

Round 2: 56th pick

Round 3: 73rd pick

Round 3: 87th pick

Round 5: 174th pick

Round 6: 216th pick

Round 7: 233rd pick (via Las Vegas Raiders)

Round 7: 244th pick



