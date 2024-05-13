Dallas Cowboys open the season at Cleveland Browns in Tom Brady’s first game as analyst

The full 2024 NFL schedule won’t be released until Wednesday, but on Monday FOX announced its season-opening game. It will feature the Dallas Cowboys at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8 at 3:25 p.m.

It will be the first game for seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as the lead analyst on Fox and showed a little personality by taking a shot at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the official announcement with Michael Strahan.

“Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw,” Brady said. “As America’s Team, that’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time, understanding that they were the competition for a long time. But in this new role, I know how important the Cowboys are to this network.

“They got great story lines. Dak Prescott, let’s see if he can finally come through. Did that just slip out?”