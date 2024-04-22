Dakota Wesleyan narrowing the field in search for new men's basketball coach

Apr. 22—MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University's hunt for a new men's basketball coach remains ongoing.

DWU Athletic Director Ross Cimpl told the Mitchell Republic last week that the search is progressing, saying the school received more than 100 applications for the position. Cimpl said DWU has narrowed down the applicant pool and commenced interviews virtually with prospective candidates.

Candidates that advance from the first round of interviews will be invited on campus for an in-person interview as the university gets closer to making a hire.

"Successful candidates should display great integrity, embody a coaching philosophy grounded in player development, be committed to retaining and graduating their players, and have a demonstrated commitment to the mission of DWU and our values of learning, leadership, faith, and service," a listing for the job said.

The search for a new coach began after Matt Wilber announced his resignation as head coach on March 19 to take an assistant coaching position with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Wilber coached the Tigers for 11 years, leading the program to a 224-125 overall record.

Last season, DWU finished with a 14-15 record, and went 9-11 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. With just two seniors listed on the 2023-24 roster, the majority of the team's top producers have remaining eligibility. This includes the Tigers' top three scorers from last season, Jakob Dobney (15.8 points per game), Randy Rosenquist Jr. (13 ppg) and Samuel Aslesen (12 ppg).