Dak Prescott on sexual assault lawsuit: 'I know the truth'

DALLAS - On Friday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott publicly addressed the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him.

"I know the truth. I'm confident in what we filed," said Prescott when asked at the Texas Children's Cancer Fund Gala.

In March, sexual assault allegations against Prescott went public.

The woman claims Prescott exposed himself and then sexually assaulted her in the backseat of an SUV outside the XTC Cabaret in Dallas in 2017.

Prescott's lawyers revealed allegations that the woman's lawyers asked for $100 million in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges.

Prescott's legal team called the claim extortion and filed a lawsuit in Collin County.

This week, we learned that the woman's lawyers refiled in Collin County, along with counter claims.

Prescott's legal team has denied the claims and called the allegations "ridiculous," "against the law" and a "shake down."

The woman did file a police report with the Dallas Police Department on March 12, 2024.

Prescott is in the middle of contract negotiations with the Cowboys.

When asked if the lawsuit would factor into extension discussions, Prescott dismissed the claims.

"Has nothing to do with it," said the Cowboys QB.



